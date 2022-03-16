ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embraer's Eve gets order of up to 200 electric aircraft from Global Crossing

 3 days ago
SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) said on Wednesday that its electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft subsidiary Eve has signed a letter of intent with Global Crossing Airlines for the sale of up to 200 eVTOLs.

The potential sale was included in Eve's current order backlog of up to 1,785 aircraft, Embraer said in a securities filing, adding that deliveries are expected to start in 2026.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Electric Aircraft#Embraer#Planemaker Embraer Sa#Global Crossing Airlines
