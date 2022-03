FOREST PARK, Ill. (CBS)-- Proviso District 209 schools will be out at least through Thursday amid a continuing teachers' strike.Teachers in the district have been on strike since Friday, March 4 – a total of six school days.The strike affects 280 teachers at Proviso Math and Science Academy in Forest Park, Proviso East High School in Maywood, and Proviso West High School in Hillside."Despite more than 20 formal negotiation sessions and many more hours of informal dialogue between Proviso District 209 and the Proviso Teachers Union throughout the weekend and today, it has become apparent that our differences have become increasingly...

