ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield County, PA

16-year-old knits hats for refugees in Ukraine

By Alyssa Royster
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ohb5_0egk8fE700

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – 16-year-old Isabella Walls is knitting hats for Ukrainian refugees.

With many fleeing with only the clothes on their back, unsure of their fate, Isabella hopes to not only bring them warmth, but the certainty that despite being thousands of miles away, she stands with them.

“If I can help, I’ll do it. I hope it keeps them warm and they’re happy they get a hat,” said Isabella.

So far, she’s made 59 hats, but says she has enough yarn to make 210 more.

“I think…if I can do math correctly,” laughed Isabella.

She was able to get her supplies to make the hats, thanks to the community’s support.

“I posted on my fb page and then I got a bunch of donations…too many donations, I had to take my Venmo and stuff off,” said Isabella.

After ordering yards of yarn, she quickly got to work, even staying up one night until 3 a.m. to get more hats done.

Isabella’s dad, Calvin Walls, says he couldn’t be more proud to see his daughter doing things for others.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.

“Bella’s been doing this for quite some time. The last few years she’s been making different projects to try and help people. She started with ear savers back in 2020 when the pandemic started making little pieces for behind your mask so the mask didn’t hurt your ears. And then last year she was making these hats for cancer patients, so pretty proud of her,” said Calvin.

Isabella’s grandmas chimed in saying she’s been knitting for quite some time and even makes hats for the family letting them pick from a variety of colors.

19 hats have already been shipped out, with Isabella planning to send more over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Handcrafted clay bowls to be given out at Soup’er Sunday

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Soup’er Bowl event returns this Saturday, and handcrafted clay bowls from a group of Somerset County women will be given out. A group of ladies that call themselves the “Mud Ladies” handcraft bowls for the event. They have been hard at work, making 250 bowls each with its own craft […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

9-year-old girl raises money for Ukraine

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A young Bethesda girl is contributing to relief efforts for Ukraine in a big way. 9-year-old Hadley Kearney said that when she saw the devastation in Ukraine, she took matters into her own hands to make a difference. “So I saw that there was a war happening in Ukraine, and I […]
BETHESDA, MD
WTAJ

Mailman delivers act of kindness after snowstorm

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Following a Saturday snowstorm, a city carrier in Johnstown, Pa. was doing a little more than just delivering mail. Terri Halliday was inside her home when she heard her doorbell alarm ringing and saw LeRon Britt outside shoveling. “I was just watching T.V. and my doorbell alarm kept ringing and […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Central PA Humane Society returns to normal business hours

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Central PA Humane Society (CPHS) has announced that they are returning to normal business hours. If you have been wondering about getting a pet then the Central PA Humane Society is just the place. Come and look at dogs, cats and their bunny Henri and pick out an animal to adopt. […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearfield County, PA
Society
County
Clearfield County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
WTAJ

Huntingdon PRIDE Telethon: call for a good cause

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Huntingdon County PRIDE Telethon is back answering calls for it’s benefit auction. This year, about a thousand items are up for grabs, including collectable items and handmade furniture. Since the (814)-643-5001 phone line opened Wednesday, PRIDE has raised about $10,000. “Without this, we would be lost because this is […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

‘Human Capital’ New documents shed light on Johnstown refugee plan

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Documents pertaining to a local nonprofit’s plan to relocate refugees in Cambria County were obtained by state officials following criticism and concerns from residents. Representative Frank Burns released a statement Wednesday highlighting specific elements of the documents that include meeting agendas and minutes from Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025. Burns said the documents […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Western Pennsylvania man turns himself in on Jan. 6 charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A western Pennsylvania man turned himself in to the FBI Friday morning on federal charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Jordan Bonenberger of Cranberry Township, Butler County, was wanted for his participation at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 when supporters of Trump attempted to overturn […]
WTAJ

Sponsor an Easter egg hunt for every-bunny

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs. If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Knitting#Ukraine#Knits#Ukrainian#Venmo#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Daycares, working families dealing with childcare crisis

(WTAJ) — At The Learning Station in State College, Lynda Mussi and her staff put their heart into developing young children. “It’s so encompassing because there are so many skill sets,” Lynda Mussi, Director of The Learning Station, said. “There is language development, there is relationship building, there is learning how to ask for things.” […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Veterans workshop to take place in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Veterans are invited to attend a workshop that will feature a Department of Veterans Affairs Officer. At the Frank P. Hommon American Legion Post 024 located in Huntingdon County the VA representative will be there to answer any questions about benefits that veterans and their families may have. Below are examples […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Nostalgia & modern living: new projects in Mo Valley

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three new projects in Philipsburg and Osceola look to take you on a trip down memory lane, and give a taste of modern lifestyle, all while in the Moshannon Valley. A new family owned, built, and operated “Old Pop’s Corny General Mercantile” brings Clearfield County native Grace Crompton’s vision to […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Destination PA: Somerset County couple to open new brewery

STOYSTOWN, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset County couple is pouring their hearts into a new brewery. “He is definitely a beer nerd,” Kaitlin Fahy, co-owner of Forbes Trail Brewing, laughed when talking about her husband. “I know more about beer in the last 4 years then I thought I would ever know in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WTAJ

Vision Together 2025 in Johnstown under the microscope

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Vision 2025 is a volunteer-based organization that has created a vision around bettering the Johnstown region is under the microscope. According to a press release from State Representative Frank Burns office, “After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “human capital plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Troopers searching for 16-year old Cambria Co. runaway

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Cambria County State Police are searching for a 16-year old that ran away from his home in Reade Township early Friday morning. According to a press release, Jesse Spiridigliozzi of Fallentimber ran away from his home located at Executive Drive at about 3:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers describe him as being 5’08 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSU-led team creates digital leaf library

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Penn State-led team is providing a new tool to help scientists identify plants. A digital, open-access, visual leaf library has been launched. It can be used to recognize and classify fossil leaves, which are challenging to identify. This will provide more accessible visual references to study differences among plant […]
SCIENCE
WTAJ

Family displaced after Cambria County fire

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A family is displaced after a house fire broke out Friday evening in Jackson Township. Crews responded to William Penn Avenue in Cambria County at about 5:40 p.m. for a report of smoke coming out of a window. The fire started in the kitchen but was brought under control quickly, within […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bill McSwain talks run for governor

WTAJ- Marine Corp Veteran and Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined WTAJ News to talk about his campaign to be Pennsylvania’s next governor. McSwain was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Former PResident Donald Trump in 2017. He touts that experience in addressing one of his key platforms: […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy