ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Chernobyl workers held 'hostage' amid fears for reactor safety

By GENYA SAVILOV, Joris FIORITI
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20yvNg_0egk8Zsd00
One technician saids Russia has effectively built "a military base" at Chernobyl complete with missile-launching batteries /AFP/File

A hundred technicians are working under armed guard to maintain the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant in northern Ukraine, held hostage for three weeks by Russian forces who seized the compound in the first hours of the invasion.

Tired and poorly fed, they were working the night shift when Russia captured the site of the 1986 core meltdown that sparked the worst nuclear reactor catastrophe in history.

Relatives and colleagues contacted by AFP say the crew members have been unable to return to their homes in nearby Slavutych, the city built to house Chernobyl workers after the disaster.

"Physically and morally, they are exhausted," said the wife of one technician, who like others at the site can communicate with the outside world only via telephone.

"They think that no one cares about them, neither the Russian government nor the Ukrainian government," she said, adding that they are getting only two small meals a day.

"They can take a shower, but with no soap, no shampoo, they can't brush their teeth. They can't change their clothes or wash them. There is no supply of medicines. They are sleeping on the floor, on some desks or on chairs."

Around 100 other people, including security personnel, are also being detained at the site.

It is unclear why Russian soldiers seized Chernobyl, where the destroyed reactor is kept under close supervision within a concrete and lead sarcophagus, and the three other reactors are being decommissioned.

In 2017, the site was one of several Ukrainian targets hit by a massive cyberattack thought to have originated in Russia, which briefly took its radiation monitoring system off-line.

On Sunday, several dozens of people, including women and children, held a protest in Slavutych over the treatment of personnel at the plant and the potential safety risks.

Electricity was cut to Chernobyl on several occasions since the Russian takeover.

"Our boys are not just hostages but prisoners in a Russian concentration camp," one woman at the protest told local television.

- 'Deeply worried' -

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said Tuesday that the Chernobyl technicians and guards were being forced to work "under enormous stress without the necessary rest".

To ensure against radioactive risks, "operating staff must be able to fulfil their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure," he warned.

A Chernobyl engineer told AFP that employees themselves are "deeply worried that they will be on the front line if an accident happens."

The pool where the spent fuel is stocked is "overpacked by 40 percent" she added, and "backup pools should be empty but they are also filled with other spent fuel. This situation is against international nuclear safety regulations."

Contacted by AFP, officials at Ukraine's atomic energy agency were unavailable to comment on the claims.

Russian forces also shelled and captured the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant, Europe's biggest, on March 4, causing a fire that raised alarm in Europe over a possible nuclear catastrophe.

- Playing with fire -

For Karine Herviou, deputy director general France's IRSN nuclear safety watchdog, "there is no risk of an explosion at the site."

"Unlike at nuclear plants that are in operation, a sustained loss of electricity supply to the site will not cause an accident," she said.

But the risks of war remain, with the relative of one technician saying that Russia has effectively built "a military base" at Chernobyl complete with missile-launching batteries.

"The strategy is brilliant on the war side, but for humanity it is absolutely insane -- no one will fire a missile on Chernobyl to destroy" Russian forces, said the relative, himself a former employee at the site.

He said the chances of a disaster were high, not least because of alleged safety breaches by Ukrainian authorities -- which he claims to have seen first-hand -- and because the soldiers guarding the employees "don't know what's going on".

"In nuclear safety, you always try to forecast the worst scenario and try to avoid it. Right now, they are trying to hide it, like the USSR did in 1986," the relative said.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Chernobyl power line again damaged by Russia, Ukraine's nuclear agency says

A high-voltage power line at the former Chernobyl nuclear plant has once again been damaged by Russian forces, Ukraine's nuclear agency said Monday, just one day after Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko announced that power had been restored following a Russian attack last week that disconnected the site from the electricity grid.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
MSNBC

Kremlin vet says aides would kill Putin before sharing ‘bad news,’ now Putin orders house arrests

Vladimir Putin has now put some of his own intelligence officials under house arrest, according to sources who spoke to The New York Times, as Russia suffers a high death toll in its Ukraine invasion. The report suggests Putin may be insulated from solid information, or worried that these aides might try to overthrow him, as former Russian Foreign Minister Andrei Kozyrev told MSNBC in a recent interview. In this segment, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the intrigue at the Kremlin, with analysis from Council on Foreign Relations President Richard Haass, who says Putin may be "paranoid" about his aides trying to oust him, and NYU history professor, Ruth Ben-Ghiat.March 17, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Reactors#Chernobyl#Nuclear Power#Hostage#Afp File#Russian#Ukrainian
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian paratroopers' doomed raid to take airport: Video shows elite troops before they were wiped out at battle of Hostomel at the start of invasion as Russia admits five were killed in 'special operation'

Russian paratroopers were filmed at Hostomel airbase on the first day of the invasion before being wiped out by Ukrainian forces in their doomed bid to take the site. Footage posted online purports to show at least eight Russian troops getting out of a helicopter at the airbase on February 24.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

52K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy