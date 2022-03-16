ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Gallons of acid spill after 2 semi trucks crash in Summit County

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
About 15 gallons of caustic acid spilled on a road east of Park City when two semi-trucks crashed into each other early Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said it happened on I-80 west, just inside the Utah state line.

No injuries were caused in the crash but one westbound lane was partially blocked.

A hazmat crew was on the scene to clean up the spill.

Troopers were not yet sure what caused the crash but noted that both trucks were traveling in the same direction.

