The Lease They Can Do: Gen Z Renters See Philadelphia as Residential Market of Choice

Gen Z renters are choosing Philadelphia as a residence of choice, improving the local economy along the way. Image via Anastasia Shuraeva at Pexels.

After spending a year in their hometowns due to the pandemic, a growing number of Gen Z is coming into town helping to rejuvenate Philadelphia. The city is now ranked fourth nationally among the top trending destinations for Zoomer renters. Andrea Neculae tracked the migration for RentCafe.

According to RentCafe, Gen Z activity in the Philadelphia region has increased significantly in just one year, making Zoomers currently the only active generation of apartment seekers. This year’s young renter influx also continues the trend of population increases in the City of Brotherly Love over the past decade, with growth in the share of young renters at 61 percent.

In 2021, more than a quarter of all rental applications came from Gen Z. While in 2020, 17 percent of applications came from Zoomers, that total rose to 27 percent in 2021. This is the only generation that saw an increase in the share of renting applications, thus paving the way to becoming the largest renter group.

The share of young renters is also growing statewide, with the Gen Z renter cohort having increased from a 20 percent share to 25 percent in Pennsylvania.