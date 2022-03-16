Daylight Saving Time bill pushed by Oklahoma senators passes in US Senate

Daylight Saving Time The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent.

The legislation, called the Sunshine Protection Act, would eliminate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.

Most U.S. states observe DST which runs for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year.

The bill was reintroduced in 2021 by Oklahoma’s U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe along with other Republican and Democrat senators.

“This is one issue that I have been chipping away at for a few years, and an issue I have consistently heard from Oklahomans—they are ready to lock the clock,” said Lankford. “Today Oklahomans, parents, dog owners, and lovers of daylight are one step closer to not having to deal with springing forward or falling back,” said Lankford.

The U.S. implemented DST as a wartime effort during World War I, but it didn’t become standard in the U.S. until the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

If the Sunshine Protection Act is passed by the House of Representatives and signed into law by the president, it would apply to states who currently participate in DST.

U.S. states and regions that don’t participate are Hawaii and most of Arizona, the Navajo Nation, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Lankford said many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.

©2022 Cox Media Group