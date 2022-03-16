Amicus Therapeutics reports positive long term data of AT-GAA for Pompe disease

Seres misses on earnings and revenue, although revenue was up 344% to $144.92 million. With quarterly reporting, sometimes we forget that technology innovation doesn’t work on a quarterly timetable. A good example of this came with Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Q4 2021 reporting. There were no solid outcomes from the report and the company missed on earnings and revenue, so the market didn’t like the outcome and the share price immediately fell 7.6% to $7.40. In contrast to the indifferent news on traditional metrics, updates on the current programs and the analyst questions were sophisticated and brought out a number of important investment issues. I’ve been a contrarian on this stock and made a small investment at a time late last year when Seeking Alpha gave MCRB a “very bearish” ranking. In my article, which addressed why the red light didn’t deter me, I was clear that a crucial milestone will be FDA approval of their first microbiomic drug SER-109 for treating C. difficile infection and recurrence. This milestone is likely to occur towards the end of the year, so the crucial test is coming. Here I give an update on recent progress by the company. While the spend is pretty huge, I explain why I’m still optimistic about the company.

