ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kilde seals World Cup downhill title; Kriechmayr wins race

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFKrS_0egk7CQr00
1 of 9

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde edged Olympic champion Beat Feuz in their tight duel to win the World Cup season-long downhill title on Wednesday.

Kilde’s fourth place in the World Cup Finals downhill proved enough to maintain his narrow points lead over Feuz, who finished third, 0.54 seconds behind race winner Vincent Kriechmayr.

Kriechmayr led at every checkpoint down the new, steep Eclipse course at Courchevel to be 0.34 faster than Marco Odermatt, who sealed his first overall World Cup title.

Odermatt was already sure this week to win the giant crystal globe trophy that is the sport’s biggest prize. By finishing ahead of his closest challenger Kilde, the 24-year-old Swiss padded his lead further beyond the uncatchable 300-point mark with three races left this week. Neither skis in slalom which ends the season Sunday.

The pre-race tension was instead about Kilde trying to maintain his 23-point lead in the downhill standings and deny Feuz a World Cup record-tying fifth straight title in the marquee discipline.

Feuz opted to go first wearing the No. 1 bib down the steep 3.1-kilometer (almost 2 miles) hill and posted a target that Kilde, starting minutes later as No. 3, could not match.

Kilde was unbalanced landing the long jump soon after the start, then recovered to lead by 0.07 approaching the flatter, twisting final section. He lost almost four-tenths of a second to the technically correct Feuz.

On seeing his time in the finish area Kilde smiled and opened his arms wide in a gesture toward Feuz, who was seeking to match Austrian great Franz Klammer’s five career downhill titles.

Kilde ended with 13 points more than Feuz and added the downhill title to the crystal globe trophy he already secured in super-G, which is raced Thursday.

Kriechmayr, the 2021 world championships gold medalist, got his 11th career World Cup race win and his fifth in downhill.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Unsponsored sprinter Mikiah Brisco wins 60m silver at 2022 Indoor Worlds

American sprinter Mikiah Brisco entered the 2022 World Indoor Track & Field Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, with more than just a medal on her mind. “I’m more focused this year. Right now I don’t have a contract so my main goal is to run the times I need to run to secure a top contract for myself,” Brisco said on Friday morning. “Each meet I’m just trying to get better so they have to give me one.”
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Marcell Jacobs wins world’s fastest man duel at world indoor championships

Italian Marcell Jacobs consolidated his claim as the world’s fastest man, following his surprise Olympic 100m gold medal with a world indoor 60m title by three thousandths of a second over American star Christian Coleman. Jacobs rallied in the final strides to overtake Coleman, the world’s fastest 100m sprinter...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
Person
Marco Odermatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seals#World Cup Finals#Downhill#Courchevel#Ap#Swiss
Reuters

Norway's Kristoffersen clinches slalom World Cup title

March 20 (Reuters) - Henrik Kristoffersen secured a career third slalom crystal globe when he took second place in the final race of the season in Courchevel, France on Sunday. The 27-year-old finished 0.37 seconds behind fellow Norwegian Atle Lie McGrath, who prevailed with a combined time of one minute...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Rhys McClenaghan: Northern Ireland gymnast wins gold in World Cup series

Rhys McClenaghan has won gold on the pommel horse at the FIG Apparatus World Cup series in Cairo. The Newtownards gymnast's victory comes after he took silver in the competition in Doha a fortnight ago. McClenaghan had qualified in first place for the final with a score of 15.066. In...
WORLD
WXIA 11 Alive

Elana Meyers Taylor says she'll continue competing, could go for 2026 Olympics

ATLANTA — Elana Meyers Taylor, fresh off becoming the most decorated Black Winter Olympian and Olympic women's bobsledder, is not done yet. Meyers Taylor, the Douglasville native who returned from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics with two medals - giving her five for her career - told 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim that, "I know I'm not done being in a bobsled."
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
The Associated Press

Vegas travels to face Kaprizov and the Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (34-26-4, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (36-20-4, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Vegas. He ranks sixth in the league with 76 points, scoring 32 goals and totaling 44 assists. The Wild are 18-15-1 in conference games....
NHL
BBC

Daryll Neita: British sprinter says she felt UK Athletics 'blackmailed' athletes

British sprinter Daryll Neita says she felt UK Athletics "blackmailed" athletes in removing funding from those who did not cut ties with Rana Reider. US coach Reider is the subject of an investigation into multiple complaints of sexual misconduct against him. Neita left the Florida training group to join Italian...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

810K+
Followers
406K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy