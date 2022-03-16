Bernalillo County commission projects
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Bernalillo County Commission Chambers saw its first in person meeting Tuesday night.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: How the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts New Mexico
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 16 de Marzo 2022
- New Mexico: Nine killed in U. of Southwest golf team bus crash
- Crime: Albuquerque gas station clerk fired after being shot in attempted robbery
Among the items moving forward at the meeting were upgrades to a couple of South Valley thoroughfares. One puts $3.5 million in COVID relief funds towards a makeover at Rio Bravo and Second Street. The other approves an agreement for reconstructing Bridge Blvd just east of Goff.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0