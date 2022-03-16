ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County commission projects

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTmtE_0egk6IlQ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Bernalillo County Commission Chambers saw its first in person meeting Tuesday night.

Story continues below

Among the items moving forward at the meeting were upgrades to a couple of South Valley thoroughfares. One puts $3.5 million in COVID relief funds towards a makeover at Rio Bravo and Second Street. The other approves an agreement for reconstructing Bridge Blvd just east of Goff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Prescribed burn scheduled in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) plan to continue with the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on March 19, and 20, if weather conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn is taking place in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. SFNF says fire managers will make their decision based on resource availability, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Prescribed burn scheduled for March 19, and 20

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Fire managers on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) plan to continue with the Las Dispensas prescribed burn on March 19, and 20, if weather conditions are favorable. The prescribed burn is taking place in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. SFNF says fire managers will make their decision based on resource availability, […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
South Valley, NM
KRQE News 13

Sparkle the Bear now sits at westside sports complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 12-foot, 2,300-pound bear now calls Albuquerque home. “Sparkle the Bear” is the kindness mascot for the Jennifer Riordan Foundation. Riordan was killed on an airplane in 2018 when the engine exploded. A statue of Sparkle has now been installed at the westside sports complex that also bears Riordan’s name. The artist […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local artists needed for two Albuquerque-based projects

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is soliciting proposals for artists or art teams, based in New Mexico, for two site-specific public art projects. Local artists that work with sculpture, murals or mosaics are invited to apply. One of the projects will be at the Sunport Boulevard expansion site. The artwork will be […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Ruidoso officials warn not to interact with wild horses

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Ruidoso Police are reminding residents and tourists not to interact with wild horses. Officials have noticed more people approaching and feeding wild horses, which is not only dangerous but illegal. Officials warn that animals could become easily spooked ad hurt people or themselves. Feeding wildlife is also against the city’s ordinance and can […]
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating shooting in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting that took place on Friday night. The victim has been taken to the hospital. Eastbound Barcelona Rd. at Coors Blvd. is closed. The #2 lane on Coors is also closed. No other details are available at this time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Robbery#New Mexico News Podcast#Covid#Rio Bravo#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Sen. Heinrich wins friendly wager with Connecticut senator

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is getting a laugh after a friendly bet with Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy. Before the game, Murphy tweeted “You’re a 12 seed with almost no quality wins, this is a sucker’s bet.” Senator Henrich was quick to answer asking if he was interested in a friendly wager if the Aggies […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Presbyterian Daffodil Days raises funds for new hospice house

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Health Care Foundation held its 39th annual Daffodil Days fundraiser on Friday. The foundation sells daffodil arrangements across Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, and Santa Fe through various pop-up stores. This year, the funds will go toward the new Presbyterian Robert Wertheim Hospice House which is expected to serve more than 300 patients a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rezoning concerns near west side golf course

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A west side golf course is not happy about some potential new neighbors. Paradise Golf Course is against a possible zoning change to a property right next to their clubhouse.  Thursday at an Environmental Planning Commission hearing, a request was heard for a zoning amendment. It would rezone the commercial area […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lincoln County lawmakers oppose cement plant

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A proposed cement plant in Lincoln County is now receiving opposition from local lawmakers. The cement plant would be built along Highway 220 near Alto, which is near dozens of homes and along a scenic route. Those in opposition say the plant would pollute both the air and water nearby and that […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

US House orders investigation into Otero County election review

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Congress is looking into an election review in Otero County, ordered by the county commission. The Republican commission authorized nearly $50,000 for a probe into election records and voter registration from the 2020 general election. The House Oversight and Reform Committee sent a letter, demanding records from the owner of the company hired […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe names Paul Joye new police chief

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe has named Paul Joye its new chief of police following a months-long, nationwide search. Joye has been the interim chief for the last several months since the prior chief, Andrew Padilla, retired in December 2021. Mayor Alan Webber and City Manager John Blair made the announcement in a news […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

More floors being added to UNMH Critical Care Tower

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM’s new hospital tower is getting bigger, bringing with it even more hospital beds. Officials say the Higher Education Department and State Board of Finance have given the green light to add two more floors to the Critical Care Tower, currently under construction. The original plan was for 96 beds. With the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New screenwriters training program for New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday, the New Mexico Film Office announced a partnership with Stowe Story Labs to provide a new training program for New Mexican screenwriters. The program will be in three parts over six months and is designed to support emerging screenwriters in developing foundational skills for writing feature film or television scripts. “The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMPED: No drop in high school graduation rate

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school graduation rate in New Mexico remained steady in 2021, despite a predicted drop due to the pandemic. The Public Education Department revealed a 76.8% graduation rate, only a tenth of a percent lower than the year before when the graduation rate was 76.9%. PED officials have also seen improvements […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ BioPark announces pregnancies of two primates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark announced Friday that two of its apes are pregnant. Sarah the 38-year-old Sumatran orangutan and Samantha the 15-year-old western lowland gorilla are pregnant. Sarah is expected to give birth in late June or July, while Samantha is expected to give birth in September. According to a news release, both […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD to implement new GPS dispatch system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque will soon get a big update to its 911 emergency system. The Albuquerque Police Department says by the end of this year, a new computer-aided dispatch system will be able to track where officers are in the city using GPS so the nearest officer is sent to the call […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Founder of John Brooks Supermarkets dies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is mourning the loss of the founder of John Brooks Supermarkets. According to a release from the company, John H. Brooks died unexpectedly over the weekend at the age of 82. Brooks is a true New Mexican who started working in grocery stores at the age of nine. He attended […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy