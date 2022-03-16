Why the UK’s sky is turning yellow

Saharan dust moving across Europe has reached the UK, turning the sky shades of yellow, orange and red.

Pictures showed hazy and colourful skies across the southern England, including London, due to a dust cloud 2km above sky level.

It comes after parts of southern Spain were blanketed with a thick plume which has turned skies orange and satellite images clearly showing the dust over France.

The Met Office said the clouds would be most visible at sunset on Wednesday and cars may be blanketed with dust in areas where there are rain showers.

Richard Miles, of the Met Office, told the PA news agency: “Storm Celia over Spain is indeed pulling a dust cloud up from the Sahara , which could potentially reach as far as the south of the UK.

“However, we don’t expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much. There are no air quality warnings.

“ People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today.”

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy for most of England, Wales and eastern Scotland, with rain becoming heavier and more widespread later in the day in central and eastern areas.

Rain in England will then begin to clear as many regions turn cold, with patchy frost and some rural mist, the Met Office has said.

Showers, frost and fog will continue to hit parts of the UK for the rest of the week.