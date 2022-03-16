PUMP PATROL: Average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey drops to $4.30

The average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey is $4.30, down a penny from Tuesday, according to AAA.

Analysts say it points to the fact that prices will continue creeping down. Just last week, a barrel of crude oil topped $130. Since then, the price has dipped below $100.

But why aren’t we seeing the dramatic difference at the pump just yet?

Analysts say the penny price drop and its slow pace are due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions in China. As cases soar there, less people are going out, and China is the fastest growing consumer of crude oil in the world.