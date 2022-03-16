ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What caused a massive cargo ship to get stuck in Chesapeake Bay? Still a mystery

By Associated Press
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 3 days ago
A salvage team and naval architects are working together to figure out how to free a cargo ship stuck in Chesapeake Bay.

The Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The ship is not blocking any navigation, unlike its sister vessel, the Ever Given, which got stuck and blocked traffic for days in the Suez Canal nearly a year ago. The Ever Forward went aground outside the main navigation corridor, the Craighill Channel.

There were no reports of injuries, pollution or damage to the 1,095-foot ship, which is operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp.

In a statement Tuesday, Evergreen said the company is arranging for divers to conduct underwater inspections to confirm any damage. It also said it is coordinating with local officials to refloat the ship.

Technical experts boarded the Ever Forward on Monday to evaluate the ship’s condition, Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William P. Doyle said in a statement Tuesday. He said various experts are working with divers to determine the best course of action to free the ship.

Officials haven’t yet determined what caused the ship to run aground, Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno said in an email Tuesday.

In March 2021, the Ever Given, another ship operated by Evergreen, crashed into a bank of the Suez Canal amid a sandstorm, creating a traffic jam that held up $9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic. It was freed six days later.

