Premier League

Man City Prepared To Make Erling Haaland 'Richest Player In The Premier League' With Astronomical Wage Deal

By Nasir Jabbar
 3 days ago
​Manchester City are prepared to make Erling Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League, according to stunning reports. Haaland has been the subject of intense transfer speculation, with Man City thought to be in the running to acquire his services in the summer. It appears the Blues are...

