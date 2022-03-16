Operation Smoke Sheaux this Saturday, proceeds to help UL Student Veterans
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– This Saturday in Breaux Bridge, Operation Smoke Sheaux will be returning for its second year. There will be a barbecue competition with more than 60 competitors, following Barbecue Competitors Alliance.Iberia Parish authorities arrest “known” drug dealer, accomplice
Operation Smoke Sheaux will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Poche’s RV & Fish Park at 1080 Sawmill Rd. The entry fee is free for veterans and active military, every one else over 10 years old is $10. All proceeds will go to the UL Student Veterans Organization. Ice chests are welcome!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.
Comments / 0