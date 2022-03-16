Police Shootout Leaves Man With Truck Full Of Firearms Injured In Philly Suburbs: DA

The Meadows Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man with a truck full of firearms was injured when he shot at police and they returned fire overnight, authorities in Montgomery County said.

Upper Providence and Limerick police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health emergency in Mont Clare around 3 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The caller said that the man had gathered multiple firearms and put them in his pickup truck. Police found the man in the Meadows Apartment complex parking lot, where he had crashed his truck.

He got out of his vehicle and fired at police officers, who returned fire. The man was struck in the arm and transported to Paoli Hospital for treatment. He was expected to survive.

Per protocol for officer-involved shootings in the county, Montgomery County Detectives responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

The names of the man involved and the police officers involved are not being released at this time.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

