ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

DELCO Careers — CCRES

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SAjPQ_0egk2IuG00
The CCRES virtual job fair on Mar. 28 is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Image via Anna Shvets at Pexels.

CCRES — the Chester County resource for supplying professionals to assist with the unique needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities and physical disabilities — is holding a Virtual Interview Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4gwH_0egk2IuG00
Image via CCRES

The March 28 online event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants are asked to RSVP and have an updated resume on hand.

The Virtual Interview Day is an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of CCRES and its work with area school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. CCRES professionals collaborate with over 1,500 behavioral-health and educational staff in supporting more than 1,000 children in school, home and community settings.

Why Participate?

The list of reasons CCRES represents an ideal career move for employees with the proper education and training are many: The organization provides the gratifying opportunity to work with children on the autism spectrum, making an appreciable and long-term difference in their lives.

Further, the openings represent the chance to gain vast experience working in schools, ideal for those credentialed individuals in looking to broaden career skill sets. The training CCRES provides, with pay, is from experienced subject-matter experts.

Work hours are flexible, covering mornings, afternoons, and evenings. Wages are comparatively high, and CCRES offers 403(b) plans with matching contributions.

CCRES’ distinguished clinical partners include professionals from the Chester County Intermediate Unit.

A CCRES career is the opportunity to serve with an industry leader in the education field..

The CCRES Commitment to Employees

As an educational services partner to our region’s top school districts and Intermediate Units, CCRES Recruitment Team remain committed to giving candidates the same level of support and guidance toward a career as they do in making a difference in the lives of individuals who need them the most.

Applicants will be reviewed on an ongoing basis; if credential reviewers believe a candidate’s background and skills represent a match for CCRES opportunities, he or she will reach out to schedule an interview.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Sat_0egk2IuG00
Image via CCRES

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Whatever Happened to the CWA-24?

For months we have read mistruths about Aqua’s interest in purchasing Chester Water Authority. False claims that Aqua would close the Octoraro Reservoir, claims we wouldn’t extend similar jobs to current CWA employees or that they would be forced to relocate and many other complete fabrications that we’ve proven to be inaccurate. Instead of making up mistruths about what Aqua would do to CWA if the sale went through, many of us wish they would answer questions we’ve been asking — like, for instance, whatever happened to the CWA-24?
CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chester County, PA
DELCO.Today

C&N to Relocate Its Paoli Office to Chesterbrook

C&N plans to relocate its office at 1500 East Lancaster Avenue in Paoli to 500 Chesterbrook Boulevard in Wayne. The relocation is expected to be complete this summer with an opening tentatively scheduled for mid-June. The 2,400-square-foot, free-standing branch will provide customers with improved convenience and easier accessibility. After renovations,...
CHESTERBROOK, PA
DELCO.Today

Neumann University Honors Five Delaware County Alumni

Delco residents Sandra Weiss, Annette Hargadon, Michael Kaczenski, Helen Kain, and Nancy Costello received alumni awards from Neumann University on March 8. Neumann University’s annual Alumni Association Awards, presented March 8, recognized five residents of Delaware County. Nancy Gorevin Costello, a Radnor resident, received the Alumni Association Recognition Award....
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Delco Careers#Ccres#Pexels#The Virtual Interview Day
DELCO.Today

Student Nora Deskis Captures Cherished Memories for Wallingford Seniors

Nora Deskis, 19, a student at Strath Haven High School, is using her scrapbooking skills to help senior citizens find memories, writes Matteo Iadonisi for 6abc.com. Deskis is working at Chestnut Ridge, a senior living facility in Wallingford. She comes to them through Tall Transitions, an agency that finds unique employment and job training for adults with disabilities.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy