DELCO Careers — CCRES

The CCRES virtual job fair on Mar. 28 is from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Image via Anna Shvets at Pexels.

CCRES — the Chester County resource for supplying professionals to assist with the unique needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities and physical disabilities — is holding a Virtual Interview Day.

The March 28 online event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Participants are asked to RSVP and have an updated resume on hand.

The Virtual Interview Day is an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of CCRES and its work with area school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system. CCRES professionals collaborate with over 1,500 behavioral-health and educational staff in supporting more than 1,000 children in school, home and community settings.

Why Participate?

The list of reasons CCRES represents an ideal career move for employees with the proper education and training are many: The organization provides the gratifying opportunity to work with children on the autism spectrum, making an appreciable and long-term difference in their lives.

Further, the openings represent the chance to gain vast experience working in schools, ideal for those credentialed individuals in looking to broaden career skill sets. The training CCRES provides, with pay, is from experienced subject-matter experts.

Work hours are flexible, covering mornings, afternoons, and evenings. Wages are comparatively high, and CCRES offers 403(b) plans with matching contributions.

CCRES’ distinguished clinical partners include professionals from the Chester County Intermediate Unit .

A CCRES career is the opportunity to serve with an industry leader in the education field..

The CCRES Commitment to Employees

As an educational services partner to our region’s top school districts and Intermediate Units, CCRES Recruitment Team remain committed to giving candidates the same level of support and guidance toward a career as they do in making a difference in the lives of individuals who need them the most.

Applicants will be reviewed on an ongoing basis; if credential reviewers believe a candidate’s background and skills represent a match for CCRES opportunities, he or she will reach out to schedule an interview.