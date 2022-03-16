ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns, Baker Mayfield Reach the Point of No Return

By Conor Orr
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYxKW_0egk2BjB00

Cleveland’s agreeing to meet with Deshaun Watson in such a public manner has backed the team into a corner with its current quarterback.

Here are two things we know for certain about the current iteration of the Browns :

• As a franchise, they are dutifully obsessed with the idea of organizational alignment and understandably detest the perception of their recent tumultuous past before 2020. General manager Andrew Berry once told me about the frequency of surveys being sent out by the team’s upper management. After meetings. After tentpole events. Feedback is given anonymously and hopefully honestly. There are follow-up meetings about incorporating the feedback. There is feedback about the feedback.

One of Berry’s coworkers once told me that he talked at great length about Diversity of Thought during one of his first organization-wide addresses. His selling point seems to be a club finally devoid of distracted infighting and wayward politics. The Browns have had their minor, internal scuffles since the current regime arrived, but nothing compared to years past , when almost every general manager and coach was in a footrace to undermine one another anonymously to the press.

• Because of this obsession with organizational alignment, very few things happen by accident. That brings us to this week in free agency.

Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

The Browns met with Deshaun Watson on Tuesday, which they would not have done if the club wasn’t fully prepared to move on from Baker Mayfield. Cleveland knew full well that the meeting with Watson would be widely reported. Mayfield’s statement following the team’s meeting with Watson reflected his heavy heart on the matter and his relative uncertainty about where he stood. If you were the Browns and you cared about how Mayfield felt, wouldn’t you try to do your due diligence on Watson more privately, especially considering you may not get Watson, which would ultimately leave the team with a jaded starter unafraid to speak his mind?

Well (stick with me here), since you know that meeting with Watson is ultimately a backbreaker for Mayfield, and you know it signals a desire to move on, and you know not getting Watson would leave you in an uncomfortable position that you’re desperate to avoid because of the horrendous optics—wouldn’t meeting with Watson mean that, regardless of what happens in the coming days, there’s a decent chance Mayfield won’t be around no matter what happens?

How can you be aligned organizationally when your most important offensive player just put out the statement equivalent of: Help, I’ve been run over by a bus.

We’re not here to argue the merits of Cleveland’s chasing Watson. That is for their own fleet of decision-makers, analytics people and private investigators to reconcile. We’re not here to carry the bucket for Mayfield, though there are some position coaches out there who still believe he can be an upper-tier franchise player.

We are here to say that there is no going back now. We’re here to point out that these Browns are smart enough to realize that. We’re here to recognize that they’ve likely run through all the scenarios. Having Mayfield enter the public conversation to (indirectly?) corral some sympathy was probably not a surprise. Nor is what might happen next, should the situation get seriously uncomfortable.

Mayfield would be a formidable late addition to this year’s quarterback market. One would assume most general managers would have him slotted, at least slightly, above the top quarterbacks of the 2022 rookie class. He would come as a one-year rental, having played some inspired football before sustaining a serious shoulder injury early in the ’21 season and playing through it.

Presumably, when healthy, he has a higher ceiling than what we saw this past year.

He could also start over at 26, before it’s too late. While the latter part of his rookie contract was spent with a version of the Browns that favored stability, Mayfield was still epically tossed about in choppy waters over the first few years of his career. From Hue Jackson to Freddie Kitchens, Mayfield’s development was put at constant risk. At the end of his rookie deal, with a team talented enough to contend for a Super Bowl, he is (theoretically) being jettisoned for the idea of Watson for not overcoming those pitfalls quickly enough.

The Browns were ultimately right in their evaluation to pass on Carson Wentz, when they traded that pick to the Eagles. Time will tell on Mayfield as well.

The true test of their organizational alignment will be how they might fall behind a player like Watson, who still faces civil charges (with some accounts of his actions corroborated independently by Sports Illustrated ). Or how they might fill the vacant space they’d suddenly face if Watson decides to play for the Falcons, Saints or Panthers, given the remaining pieces available to them in this rapidly closing market. We’re not here to say that this might be the moment this regime heads off the rails into a more recognizable, vintage Browns-like atmosphere, but we are factually stating that choosing this direction heightens that chance.

More NFL Coverage:
2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move
How the Broncos and Seahawks Negotiated the Russell Wilson Trade
Why the Steelers Selected Mitchell Trubisky As Big Ben’s Successor

Comments / 21

Wilbert McCoy,Jr.
2d ago

Just maybe he focused more on practice than commercials.Maybe just maybe he would have proved Jackson and Odell wrong

Reply
5
Related
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Is Reportedly “Torn” With His Decision

A number of teams are on hair-trigger awaiting the Deshaun Watson decision. But according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Texans quarterback is torn on where he wants to continue his career. “Alllll these teams still waiting but realize Watson is torn with decision as it is a HUGE...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Reacts To The Baker Mayfield News

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns were eliminated from the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The team’s efforts to land Watson appears to have cost them a relationship with current starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Just a few hours ago, the former No. 1 overall pick requested a trade from Cleveland. “It’s...
NFL
Popculture

Seattle Seahawks Explain Why They Traded Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

It's now official, Russell Wilson is a member of the Denver Broncos after spending 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. The trade was announced on Wednesday when the 2022 NFL league year began and the Broncos said it was a "mutual" decision between the two teams to get the deal done. However, the Seahawks sent a different message when they explained the reason for the trade.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears snag former Green Bay Packers free agent wide receiver

As NFL free agency rolls on, the Chicago Bears have continued to stay patient and allow the signings come to them. Other teams have spent big money and made huge moves, but general manager Ryan Poles has stuck to his plan. Poles refuses to overpay for anybody in his first year with the Bears, thus the team had only signed three outside free agents until Friday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Seahawks#Point Of No Return#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
abc27 News

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back sought in fatal stabbing

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of former Pittsburgh Steeler running back Eric Wilkerson on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing. The 55-year-old was charged with aggravated murder in the death of 46-year-old Brian Weems III. According to Cleveland police, the men had argued in an apartment on Wednesday. Wilkerson […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Steve Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Baker Mayfield Amid Browns Drama

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns could be headed towards a divorce. The team met with Deshaun Watson this week, and while the team has been told that they are out of the running for the QB, there are now reports that the franchise is done with Mayfield, and they are looking for someone who is more of an "adult" in the locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy