Burlington, NC

Burlington teen charged after assaulting, firing shot at grandmother, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenager was arrested for shooting at his grandmother.

On Monday just after 5 p.m. the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office responded to Clapp Mill Road in Burlington after receiving a call about an assault. When they got to the scene, deputies say they witnessed Noah Church, 19, assaulting his grandmother in the front yard.

Deputies intervened and detained Church. His grandmother had minor injuries. During the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had fired a shot from a “high-powered rifle” at his grandmother, but did not hit her.

The investigation is ongoing.

Church was arrested and charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and one count of assault on a female and given a $50,000 secure bond.

Comments

Lisa Williams
3d ago

One of my children, grands, family members, or strangers ever attempt to physically harm this Granny, I will hunt them down and they will never, ever forget me...for sure.

Reply
5
Marshall Mom
3d ago

At his Grandma! Someone needs to kick the crap out of that kid.

Reply
9
Do what?!
3d ago

Sounds to me like somebody needs to take him behind "the ole wood shed" and show him what an old fashion butt whooping is all about.

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
