ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Netflix series that people are streaming right now more than all others

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago

Based on the newly released global Top 10 charts that Netflix released on Tuesday, you’d be forgiven for thinking the platform is largely a TV streaming service with some movies included as a bit of an add-on. That’s because people spend an order of magnitude more time streaming Netflix series, as well as shows acquired from third parties, than they do Netflix’s original movies.

Netflix’s newest global chart data, which covers the 7-day period that ended on March 13, drives this point home. It includes four charts: Two for TV shows, both English and non-English. And the same for movies — one chart for English films, and one for non-English film titles.

And for the two charts covering English-language shows and films, the disparty is especially glaring. To wit: Netflix users globally spent more than 384.5 million hours streaming the Top 10 series this week.

DON’T MISS: Deals: AirPods Pro sale, $14 bed pillows, $200 off MacBook Pro, more

Pieces of Her summary

Meanwhile, Netflix’s global users spent less than half that same amount of time streaming the Top 10 English-language movies this week (185.2 million hours).

Granted, this is very much an apples-to-oranges comparison. A Netflix series with 10 one-hour episodes in a season, for example, is already more than three times as long as a two-hour movie. Still, the comparison of these two categories isn’t too wide of the mark, because even though it takes far less time to burn through a movie during your streaming session — that just means you’d have more time to try another movie, if you wanted.

Instead, though, most Netflix users are spending their free time gorging on TV series like Pieces of Her — the new show starring Toni Collette that’s set in a small Georgia town. Where, according to Netflix’s description, “a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family.”

What are the top 10 series on Netflix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqFne_0egk24dL00
Toni Collette as Laura Oliver in the new Netflix series “Pieces of Her.” Image source: Mark Rogers/Netflix

If you open your Netflix app today — whether on a mobile device, the computer, or your TV — you should see that The Last Kingdom is currently the #1 show on the streamer. And that is true, albeit for the US only. Pieces of Her is, in fact, the #1 Netflix show across the platform’s entire global subscriber base. That’s what the weekly Top 10 charts measure — global streaming activity, rather than only activity among Netflix’s US subscribers.

Below, check out the Top 10 English-languages series on Netflix for March 7-13. Including their landing pages on the streamer, as well as the total hours viewed for the week.

  1. Pieces of Her, Season 1 — 95.7 million hours viewed
  2. The Last Kingdom, Season 5 — 63.5 million hours viewed
  3. Inventing Anna — 51.8 million hours viewed
  4. Vikings: Valhalla, Season 1 — 41.7 million hours viewed
  5. Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Season 4 — 28 million hours viewed
  6. Worst Roommate Ever, Season 1 — 26.2 million hours viewed
  7. Good Girls, Season 4 — 24.5 million hours viewed
  8. Love is Blind, Season 2 — 24.2 million hours viewed
  9. The Last Kingdom, Season 1 — 17.1 million hours viewed
  10. Queen of the South, Season 5 — 11.4 million hours viewed

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out our coverage of the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in March 2022

Another month, another slew of films and TV shows added to an increasing number of streaming services. There’s seems to be so much content available nowadays that it’s hard to figure out what to watch next. But if you are suffering from choice paralysis, fret not! We’ve dug through all the new movies coming to Netflix in March 2022 to tell you what you should be looking forward to. A lot is coming to Netflix, from highly-anticipated blockbusters to low-key international thrillers. And while March is a slower month for new releases, there’s undoubtedly something for everybody in our list of the seven best movies on Netflix in March 2022.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Popculture

Netflix's New 'Suspenseful' Series Terrifies Viewers

Netflix recently debuted one of its newest "suspenseful" sci-fi shows on the streaming platform and it's no secret from the looks of social media that it is terrifying viewers. If you've perused the streaming service lately, you've likely noticed Archive 81 in the most-watched categories. Though it has slipped out of the Top 10 since its Jan. 14 drop, the series revolves around an archivist (Mamoudou Athie) who "takes a job restoring damaged videotapes and gets pulled into the vortex of a mystery involving the missing director and a demonic cult."
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone announces major change for season five - and fans will be thrilled

Yellowstone will be returning to screens with brand new episodes later this year - and we couldn't be more excited to catch up with our favorite family of Montana-based cattle ranchers. However, things will be a little different in the upcoming season. According to The Wall Street Journal, Yellowstone season...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This brutal new Netflix suspense movie is leaving viewers in tears

2022 is going to be a huge year for Netflix original movies, with big titles coming soon including Ana de Armas’ much-anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. As well as Knives Out 2, The Gray Man, plus huge recent releases like Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project. Another big Netflix original film in recent weeks has been Against the Ice, starring Game of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in a story that’s leaving some viewers emotionally devastated at the heroism and courage displayed herein.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Oliver
Person
Toni Collette
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These are the 10 biggest movies on Netflix right now

In no small part thanks to the success of Squid Game, Netflix announced in November 2021 that it would be publishing a weekly list detailing its most popular movies over a seven-day period. Ranking titles based on weekly hours viewed – i.e. the total number of hours subscribers around the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Non English
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

7 free Roku channels you might not even know about

Roku has been pretty busy so far since the beginning of the year, rolling out new channels, launching fresh original programming, and stoking chatter that Roku TVs might be on the way in the near future. Among other things, the company is planning to spend big this year by way...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

307K+
Followers
7K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy