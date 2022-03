NEW YORK -- Advocates and undocumented workers marched across city bridges on Tuesday, calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide more money for unemployment benefits.They're ineligible for federal relief and the state's funding has run out, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Protestors temporarily shut down lanes of the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges to demand more pandemic relief. "Immigrant workers lost everything during the pandemic, and those who receive these funds are able to get back on their feet. That's why we're here because there are thousands upon thousands more who did not receive those funds," said Diana Moreno of the group...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO