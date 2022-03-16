ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Waives Red Tape, Lets Ukrainian Refugees Bring Their Pets

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian refugees arriving in the U.K. with their pets will no longer face paperwork, vaccination and quarantine hurdles. PETA had argued it would be impossible for them to vaccinate and microchip their pets while fleeing Russian forces. PETA also said it was “grateful” that the U.K. government is changing...

www.thefloridastar.com

