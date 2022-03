Yuga Labs has made it known that it will offer IP rights for holders of CryptoPunks and Meebits, just as it has for Bored Ape collections. Larva Labs has sold the IP of two of its collections, including Ethereum-based NFT projects CryptoPunks, and Meebits, sets of unique 3D voxel characters to Yuga Labs. After the announcement on Friday, there has been a high demand for CryptoPunks. About 24 hours after the announcement, CryptoPunk realized over $18.8 million in secondary market sales, a 1,219% increase. The cheapest available NFT for CryptoPunk projects in the marketplace rose 11%. Meanwhile, Meebits has increased sales to $18.5 million, a 529% rise above its last. Its floor price is nearly $14,500.

