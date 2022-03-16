ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alumni Gifts Continue to Pour into Villanova University With Another $20 Million for Library Work

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M86aC_0egjzRbq00
Image via Villanova University.

For the third time since February, Villanova University has received a large multi-million gift, this time from alumna Victor Maggitti, to help with campus renovations and programs, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.

Victor J. Maggitti is founder and president of the King of Prussia construction supply company Vimco Inc.  

The $20 million will go toward a transformation of the Falvey Library.

“The library is the heart of the academic experience and my gift is an investment in this important university priority,” Maggitti said in a statement. “Villanova shaped who I am today and through this gift, I hope to help impact the lives of generations of Villanovans to come.”

The gift brings the total amount donated in the past month to $43.5 million.

It’s the largest gift to date. Villanova received$13.5 million in gifts from a group of executives led by former Sunoco CEO Jack G. Drosdick. A $10 million gift came from the H. Hovnanian Family Foundation, which will also go toward major renovations at the library.

Maggitti graduated from Villanova in 1956. He founded Vimco in 1960.

His cousin, Patrick Maggitti, is Villanova’s first provost, chief academic officer, and former dean of the Villanova School of Business.

Read more at Philadelphia Business Journal.

