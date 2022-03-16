ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

In This March Madness, You Put Your Cheesesteak Where Your Mouth Is

Image via Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure Facebook page.

Jim Pappas, the man behind Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure, who has eaten 1,000 cheesesteaks in the last two years, announces he is setting up the 3rd Annual March Cheesesteak Madness.

March Cheesesteak Madness is a bracket-style tournament modeled after college basketball March Madness featuring 64 cheesesteak entries, writes Jim Pappas for phillybite.com.

Online voting at Philly Bite Magazine will determine a People’s Champion.

A Judge’s Champion will be chosen by judges following the same scoring system Pappas used on his cheesesteak adventure.

Judges’ results will be posted on PhillyBite.com and at Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure’s YouTube channel, on Facebook and on its website.

The 64 Cheesesteaks are broken down into 16 cheesesteak shops in each of the four regions–Philadelphia, Delaware County (Delco),  NJ/DE  and the remaining Philadelphia Area County Region combining Chester, Montgomery, Berks, and Bucks County.

You can find video reviews of each entry on Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure’s YouTube channel.

The entries come from a culled-down spreadsheet of cheesesteaks that scored 90 or higher during Pappas’ cheesesteak adventure.   

Last year’s People’s Champion was By George at the Reading Terminal in Philadelphia.

Last Year’s Judge’s Champion was Phil & Jim’s Steaks & Hoagies, 2905 Edgemont Ave. in Brookhaven.

Read more at phillybite.com about the March Cheesesteak Madness.

