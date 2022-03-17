Suspect shot after standoff at Montco condo complex

MONT CLARE, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) — An early morning shootout and police standoff rocked a Montgomery County condominium complex, with the suspect being shot.

It started with a 9-1-1 call around 3 a.m. from the Meadows Condominiums on Meadowview Lane in Mont Clare near the intersection of Egypt Road and Route 29 in Upper Providence Township.

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said a family member was concerned a man had gathered multiple guns and put them in his truck.

The DA’s office said the man opened fire at police in the parking lot, crashed his pickup truck, then got out and hid in a marshy, wooded area in the corner of the complex.

Joyce Hadsell’s bedroom window looks down on that gully. She said police knocked on her door and asked if they could try to get a better angle.

“I went back in and there was a guy [who] had the gun resting on the windowsill from my room,” Hasdell said.

Police returned fire and the 62-year-old was shot in the arm.

Several neighbors including Gary Daniels described the man as helpful, friendly and hard-working:

“This is a totally unexpected event. I would wave to him just about every morning. We would talk about work and all the stress with work, so this is incredible to see that this happened,” he said.

The investigation continues and charges have been filed, so the man’s name was not initially released.

As per standard procedure, the DA’s office is investigating the use of force since officers fired their weapons.

Hadsell says, despite all the commotion at 3:30 a.m., nothing surprises her anymore.

“We're living in such a crazy world,” she said. “I think I can expect almost anything. In a way, I don't think I was scared at all.”

