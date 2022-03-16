ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Women’s lacrosse cruises past Lees McRae

By Courtesy of Newberry College
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xpjql_0egjxzM000
Senior Chloe Wood set the Wolves women’s lacrosse all-time scoring record in their victory over Lees McRae, on March 9. Garry Talbert | Newberry College Athletics

BANNER ELK, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (5-1, 0-1 SAC) cruised to a 19-4 victory on the road against the Lees-McRae Bobcats on March 9. Senior midfielder Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) broke the school record for career goals and tied the school record for career points.

The Wolves set the tone early with Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) finding Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) for an early goal. Sierra Hummel (Myrtle Beach) then found freshman Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) for the Wolves second goal of the opening minute. Midway through the quarter, MacKenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) took the feed from Plumer and was able to find the back of the net, and Plumer continued the scoring barrage with another goal of her own twenty seconds later. The Bobcats were able to get on the board, but Kendall Sewell was quick to respond by putting Newberry up 5-1. Then, with 45 seconds remaining in the period, Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) found Richardson for her second goal of the quarter.

The Bobcats struck first in the second period, cutting the Wolves lead to 6-3. However, Wood, could not be contained as she found the back of the net for her 26th goal of the season. Richardson then scored two-straight goals, both assisted by Plumer, to extend the Newberry lead. Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) scored a goal of her own before Wood closed out the half by sending the Wolves into the break leading 11-3.

Wood opened up the second half strong, scoring 30 seconds into the half to tie the Newberry College scoring record. Hart and Plumer continued the attack, each sneaking a shot past the keeper, but then, Wood cemented her place in Newberry College history by scoring the 156th goal of her career, making her the all-time leading scorer in program history while simultaneously tying the school record for career points. Hall and Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) closed out the period with a pair of scores to take a 17-4 lead and a running clock into the fourth quarter.

Plumer and Sewell both scored in the fourth period with the running clock on as the Wolves cruised to a dominant 19-4 win.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Observer

Wolves wrap up sweep of UVA Wise

NEWBERRY — A brilliant pitching performance from freshman Ethan LeBron (Lexington) in the second game of a twin billing gave the No. 18 Newberry College (22-3, 6-0 SAC) baseball team the three-game sweep of the Cavaliers of UVA Wise on March 13. LeBron tossed a complete game in the...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Hornsby to wrestle at Newberry College

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina High School senior, Zach Hornsby, will have the opportunity to wrestle at the collegiate level after signing his letter of intent to Newberry College. In regard to why he joined the Wolves, Hornsby said, “Newberry College because they have a great program, great coaches, great teammates...
PROSPERITY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves complete season sweep of Mt. Olive

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (19-3) baseball team grasped the lead in the third inning of the shortened contest and held on to the necessary five innings. The Wolves picked up the season sweep of the University of Mount Olive with a 5-1 win on Tuesday, March 8. Sophomore...
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Newberry, SC
Sports
City
Chester, SC
Newberry, SC
College Sports
Newberry Observer

Wolves get game one win over UVA Wise

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College (20-3, 4-0 SAC) baseball team was able to pick up the win in the opening game of the conference series with UVA Wise, March 12. Junior starting pitcher Joe LaFiora (Philadelphia, Pa.) was brilliant on the mound for the Wolves, he went six innings while only allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out 10. Sophomore Wesley Livingston (Pomaria) wrapped up the game for the Wolves tallying four strikeouts in his three innings of work to pick up the save.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

NHS baseball wins the Windham Sports Turf Invitational Championship

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School’s varsity baseball team won the Windham Sports Turf Invitational Championship by defeating Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School 4-1. Coye Cutshall performed well on the mound as well as at the plate. He pitched a complete game while giving up no earned runs, and he went 2-4 at the plate with one run scored. Also, Will Satterwhite went 1-2 with two RBI and one run scored. Jake Wilber went 1-2 with one run and one stolen base.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Four Wolves named to all-region team

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) released their indoor all-region teams. The first four Newberry athletes ever named to the Southeast Region Team are Sarah Abumere, Irma Watson Perez, Jase Hunter and Elijah Fulmore. Abumere was named to the list...
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Brown named SACC Coach of the Year

GREENVILLE — The South Atlantic Conference Carolinas announced their postseason awards March 7. The awards include three Wolves named to the all-conference team, and Head Coach Deral Brown was named Coach of the Year, as voted on by his peers. Brown won this award in his first season as...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Cruise#Banner Elk#Bobcats
Newberry Observer

Men’s lacrosse powers past Pioneers

NEWBERRY — In their second conference matchup of the season, Newberry men’s lacrosse defeated the Tusculum Pioneers (TU), 23-17, to get their first win in conference play. Tusculum wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they registered their first goal just 30 seconds into the contest. Sophomore Miles Jones got on the board first for the Wolves, notching his third goal of the season at the 12:46 mark in the first. Newberry would take their first lead of the day behind a score from Junior Scott Reed to go up, 2-1.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Wolves sweep Wingate

NEWBERRY — The Newberry softball team opened their South Atlantic Conference home slate on March 13, as they welcomed the Wingate Bulldogs to the Smith Road Complex. The Wolves used a Mackenzie Turner home run to hold off the Bulldogs in game one and then used a three run first inning and two additional insurance runs to complete the sweep. The wins were Newberry’s first over the Bulldogs since the 2018 season and moved the Wolves to 23-7 overall and 4-2 in SAC play.
NEWBERRY, SC
Newberry Observer

Newberry Observer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

Newberry Observer

 https://www.newberryobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy