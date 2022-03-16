Women’s lacrosse cruises past Lees McRae

Senior Chloe Wood set the Wolves women’s lacrosse all-time scoring record in their victory over Lees McRae, on March 9. Garry Talbert | Newberry College Athletics

BANNER ELK, N.C. — The Newberry College Wolves women’s lacrosse team (5-1, 0-1 SAC) cruised to a 19-4 victory on the road against the Lees-McRae Bobcats on March 9. Senior midfielder Chloe Wood (Sherwood Park, Alberta, Canada) broke the school record for career goals and tied the school record for career points.

The Wolves set the tone early with Keegan Hanson (Rockledge, Fla.) finding Marissa Plumer (Chester, Md.) for an early goal. Sierra Hummel (Myrtle Beach) then found freshman Cassell Richardson (Forest, Va.) for the Wolves second goal of the opening minute. Midway through the quarter, MacKenzie Watson (Tampa, Fla.) took the feed from Plumer and was able to find the back of the net, and Plumer continued the scoring barrage with another goal of her own twenty seconds later. The Bobcats were able to get on the board, but Kendall Sewell was quick to respond by putting Newberry up 5-1. Then, with 45 seconds remaining in the period, Robin Hall (Rockledge, Fla.) found Richardson for her second goal of the quarter.

The Bobcats struck first in the second period, cutting the Wolves lead to 6-3. However, Wood, could not be contained as she found the back of the net for her 26th goal of the season. Richardson then scored two-straight goals, both assisted by Plumer, to extend the Newberry lead. Adriana Hart (Franklin County, Va.) scored a goal of her own before Wood closed out the half by sending the Wolves into the break leading 11-3.

Wood opened up the second half strong, scoring 30 seconds into the half to tie the Newberry College scoring record. Hart and Plumer continued the attack, each sneaking a shot past the keeper, but then, Wood cemented her place in Newberry College history by scoring the 156th goal of her career, making her the all-time leading scorer in program history while simultaneously tying the school record for career points. Hall and Serena Elias (Myrtle Beach) closed out the period with a pair of scores to take a 17-4 lead and a running clock into the fourth quarter.

Plumer and Sewell both scored in the fourth period with the running clock on as the Wolves cruised to a dominant 19-4 win.