Bentonville, AR

Gov. Hutchinson to discuss computer science education

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson will discuss details of his 2021-22 National Governors Association Chairman’s Initiative, K-12 Computer Science Education, at a Chairman’s Initiative Roundtable in Bentonville, Ark., a press release announced.

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee will be joining Hutchinson on March 17 to kick off the event and participate in the roundtable.

After Gov. Hutchinson’s introduction, he will begin a panel discussion on state computer science initiatives, joined by Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key, Missouri Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven, and computer science education supervisors from Alabama, Louisiana, and South Carolina.

Gov. Hutchinson awards $8 million in workforce development grants

Gov. Lee will then begin another panel with students from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Tennessee who will share their perspectives on the importance on computer science education.

The governors’ roundtable will be led by Gov. Hutchinson, focusing on efforts within states to expand K-12 education in the subject.

The event will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the 21c Museum Hotel, located at 200 NE A St. in Bentonville, Ark.

