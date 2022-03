The loudest Republican candidate for secretary of state is trumpeting bogus evidence about fraud in the 2020 election. Her primary rival, Pam Anderson, says not to listen. The intrigue: The former Jefferson County clerk and past director of the county clerks association, is not shy about saying there's no evidence to show that fraud impacted the outcome of the 2020 election.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO