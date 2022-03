A college cheerleader walked off the court during a basketball game after being insulted by one of the players, in an incident that has gone viral. During the NCAA game, one of the opponents reportedly yelled “disgusting slurs” at Hannah Koning, supposedly telling her to “shut the f*** up, b**tch”. The St Bonaventure University cheerleader was allegedly screamed at by St Louis freshman guard Jordan Nesbitt during a game on Friday in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament. Footage from the incident shows Ms Koning walking away as St Louis fans reportedly berate her. Another woman, thought to be...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO