Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Responds To Putin Claim With A Single Blunt Word

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, wasted no words responding to Vladimir Putin’s claim that the invading Russian army wasn’t targeting civilians.

Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, on Wednesday was walking past a residential building destroyed by Russian forces when 7 News Sydney reporter Chris Reason asked him what he thought of Putin’s claim of “only targeting military targets.”

“Bullshit,” the mayor snapped.

“Sorry,” Klitschko immediately added, before pointing at the bombarded apartment building and asking: “Where is military target? This building is military target?”

Klitschko delivered “knockout sound bites that get straight to the point,” tweeted Reason.

The mayor’s retort came on the 19th day of the Russian invasion, with the capital under renewed attack . The conflict has now forced more than 3 million people to flee Ukraine.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost

