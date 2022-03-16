ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Erica Campbell Premieres The Music Video For Her Uplifting New Single “Positive”

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d320O_0egjwhJr00

Many tune in daily to Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell for a dose of positivity, and now you’ll be able to get the message through song with Erica’s brand new single, “Positive.”

Before the track becomes available everywhere beginning this Friday (March 18), the award-winning vocalist decided to bless the Get Up! church and fans of gospel music in general with an early treat in the form of the song’s official music video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ca-diKvj5AU/

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

The new visuals find our beloved head honcho acting as a sort of harborer of positive energy, spreading it amongst those who need it in a side-of-the-road diner. While many of the patrons deal with their own personal issues, Erica comes along singing as beautifully as we saw her do at Super Bowl LVI last month alongside sister and Mary, Mary bandmate Tina Campbell.

In addition to a few floating flowers and a jukebox that gets the entire restaurant rocking, it’s safe to say that someone’s got the Midas touch when it comes to spreading the positive word of God by way of melodic harmonies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Watch the music video for “Positive” by Erica Campbell below, and make sure to purchase/stream the song when it hits DSPs beginning this Friday:

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:


HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Syd Drops a Music Video for Her Angelic New Track "CYBAH" Featuring Lucky Daye

Syd has blessed fans with her latest song, “Could You Break a Heart,” featuring Lucky Daye. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer and engineer also dropped a music video for the new track. Additionally, she’s revealed when she’s releasing her sophomore solo album, Broken Hearts Club. “The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Ralph Lauren
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry’s Daughter Nahla, 13, Shows Off Pink Streak Hair & Is Taller Than Mom In New Photos

Halle rocked a low-key outfit as she wrapped her arm around her adorable teen daughter in the rare photo of the pair. They grow up so fast! Case in point — Halle Berry’s daughter Nahla is already towering over her mom! The Oscar winner, 55, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her 13-year-old girl on Saturday (Feb. 26) and it was obvious the teen has some height on Halle. Whether it was the thick-heeled shoes or simply nature giving her those extra inches, Nahla looked adorable hanging on to her famous mom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Anthony Anderson's Wife Is His 'Queen!' Get to Know Alvina Stewart, Their Adorable Meet-Cute Story and More

Both professionally and personally, Anthony Anderson has a lot to smile about these days. He’s starred on—and produced—the hit sitcom Black-ish for nearly eight years, with the critically acclaimed series currently enjoying its eighth and final season on ABC. His role on the show as Andre “Dre” Johnson, husband and father of five, has earned him seven Emmy nominations and several NAACP Image Awards along the way. The 51-year-old hosts the ABC game show To Tell the Truth with his mom (!), occasionally guest-hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!—and as of Thursday, Feb. 24, he’s returning to his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on the Season 21 reboot of Law & Order. And then there’s his home life, which happily includes his marriage to wife Alvina Stewart.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Willow Smith, 21, Shows Off New Massive Arm Tattoo — See Photo

The ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ rocker got some sweet new ink with an intricately designed piece on her left shoulder. Willow Smith got a brand new tattoo on Wednesday March 2. The 21-year-old singer debuted the fresh piece on her Instagram with a caption shouting out the artist Raymond Jimenez. The new design was all-black but it had a ton of tiny details, and it definitely took a long time with plenty of attention to detail. It’s definitely an eye-catching and beautiful new piece for the rocker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Gospel Music#The Midas Touch#Super Bowl#Midas
Vibe

Smokey Robinson Reveals Why He Resents Being Called An African-American

Click here to read the full article. A 2004 poem titled “A Black American” by Smokey Robinson recently resurfaced when a teacher animated the poem for Black History Month. Amid the newfound traction, the Motown Records’ hitmaker spoke to his resentment towards the term “African-American” and the poem’s impact in correlation to the Black experience on The View.  “I think that when you [use the term African-American], you’re disclaiming all the contributions that Black people have made to America. I consider myself to be a Black American, and I enjoy being called Black, and Black has been so negativized as a...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Mo’Nique Says She Recorded Tyler Perry Expressing Regret Over How He Treated Her

Mo’Nique has shared more details about her highly publicized beef with some of Hollywood’s biggest players. During a recent appearance on Turnt Out with TS Madison, the 54-year-old actress/comedian was asked about her years-long claims about being “blackballed.” Mo’Nique previously called out Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey, and Lee Daniels alleging they tarnished her career after she declined to participate in the Precious awards campaign.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake & Jack Harlow Are Living Their Best Lives In Turks & Caicos

It's lit in Turks & Caicos now that Drake and Jack Harlow have linked for an island vacation. The pair of hitmakers know how to travel in style as they're afforded all of the luxuries that come with being a chart-topping, global superstar, and they shared a few photos and videos of their fun in the sun. Fans have been enjoying both rappers revealing private moments that include them playfully trolling one another.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Traci Braxton: 5 Things About Toni’s Sister Dead At 50 After Cancer Battle

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star reportedly had her sisters and mom by her side when she passed away at home. Traci Braxton died at the age of 50 after a long battle with cancer on Saturday (March 12). The Braxton Family Values star was reportedly surround by her sisters — Toni, Towanda, Trina and Tamar — and mom when she quietly passed. Find out more about the entertainer, below.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Diana Ross’ daughters post fab throwback pic with mom, sisters: ‘My first tribe’

Mother’s Day is still two months away, but Diana Ross’ daughters aren’t waiting around to celebrate the singing legend, film star and all-round icon — or each other. Instead, on Tuesday, Chudney Ross, Rhonda Ross Kendrick and Tracee Ellis Ross marked International Women’s Day by honoring the woman who brought them into the world, as well as their own connection as sisters, with posts on social media.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Yandy Smith Explains Why It Upsets Her When People Say Kimbella Vanderhee Was Right

Kimbella Vanderhee and Yandy Smith’s fallout was very controversial. “Love And Hip Hop New York” fans had a lot to say on social media about Yandy Smith and Kimbella Vanderhee’s fallout. Things first got rocky when Yandy was feuding with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. Kimbella popped up at Lil Mendeecees’ birthday party. She clashed with Samantha Wallace and it only led to more drama. Kimbella would later accuse Yandy of telling her to go to the event and cause problems. And Kimbella believed Yandy threw her under the bus so she didn’t look messy. However, Yandy said she didn’t want to admit to her role in the birthday party blowup because she didn’t want people to know she was scheming to give Kimbella a storyline.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy