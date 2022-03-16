More Than 3 Years Ago, This Delco Town Was the Best Place to Retire in PA. Now in 2022, It Still Is

Image via Today in America YouTube video.

SmartAsset continues to give high marks to this small but thriving Delaware County borough as the best place to retire in Pennsylvania, writes Deb Kiner for Penn Live.

SmartAsset, a personal finance company, gathered data on “regional factors that affect the quality of life for retirees”. That meant taking a look at a region’s tax burden, access to medical care, as well as opportunities for recreation and social activity.

Media’s tax burden is relatively low at 15.9%. It has 19.3 doctor offices per 1,000 residents. For those same 1,000 people, there are four recreation centers and 1.3 retirement centers. About 17.2% of the population are senior citizens .

All of that earned Media the highest ranking on the SmartAsset “Best Places to Retire index, at 68.52.

In 2021, SmartAsset named Media as the 6th best community to retire in nationwide.

For those keeping track, the second-best place to retire in Pennsylvania was Bridgeville, Allegheny County; third was Lewisburg, Union County; and fourth was Morrisville, Bucks County.

Coming in at No. 5 is Mechanicsburg in Cumberland County. Nationally, Mechanicsburg came in at No. 50.