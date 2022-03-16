ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Family Catch a Miami Heat Game

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

“Yellowstone ” star Cole Hauser and his family love spending quality time together, and this week the fam hung out at a Miami Heat game.

From the looks of the pictures posted by Cole Hauser’s wife, Cynthia, it looks like everyone in the family are pretty big fans. Two of Hauser’s kids wore Miami Heat jerseys, and they took the picture on the court.

From left to right, we see Hauser’s oldest son Ryland Hauser, who’s 17. Then on his right, we see Cole Hauser himself, who looks super short next to his oldest son. On Cole’s other side is their middle child, Colt, who’s 13. Standing by him is eight-year-old Steely Rose, and finally their mom, Cynthia.

“Family time…” Cole Hauser’s wife captioned the post. She also included a bunch of basketball emojis.

If you want to see more pics of Cole Hauser and his family, make sure you check out Cynthia’s Instagram Stories. We see one of just the three kids on the court. Then a photo of Cynthia and Steely Rose. And finally the sweetest photo of Cole and Cynthia. Talk about couple goals.

How Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Make the Best Family on ‘Yellowstone’

Speaking of couple goals, “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly create an insane amount of chemistry on screen. We know that Cole is 100% dedicated to his wife in real life, Cynthia. But on the show, it seems like he only has eyes for Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton.

This past season, Beth and Rip Wheeler finally tied the knot in a beautiful but small ceremony. We’ve watched their relationship progress a ton over the last four seasons, and this felt like a happy ending they deserved.

The official “Yellowstone” Instagram account also wanted to celebrate the newlyweds. The account posted a gorgeous black and white photo of Rip and Beth earlier this week, to the delight of fans.

They kept the caption simple. “Mr. and Mrs.,” it reads.

And “Yellowstone” fans absolutely loved it. “Finally we can call them Mr and Mrs. about time, this couple is the best in tv show history,” one person commented on the post.

Another fan said, “Yes the King and Queen of Yellowstone!” Ain’t that the truth.

“Power couple!!!! Love them!” a different fan chimed in. Beth and Rip also got a lot of love over on Twitter.

“The two of them together have superb chemistry, shows their ability to play their characters. My two favorite actors on TV,” one fan posted.

Someone else posted a sweet screenshot of Beth and Rip on their wedding day. “The Wheelers,” they captioned it.

A lot of fans also expressed how they can’t wait for Season 5 now. If it means more Beth and Rip content, then we’re 100% here for it (of course, we’d be here for it either way).

The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser and Family Catch a Miami Heat Game appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White Discussed Injuries On Set

Anyone who watches Yellowstone has seen Jefferson White deal with injuries in his role of Jimmy Hurdstrom a lot. They hampered his life as a ranch hand working under the watchful eye of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. But the actor himself has to watch out for the injury bug, too. There are so many things that can happen while on a horse or even just being around animals and cowboys. It’s one of those things that comes with the territory on Yellowstone.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Cole Hauser
Outsider.com

Tom Brady’s Ex Bridget Moynahan Reacts To News He’s Coming Out of Retirement

The 2022 NFL season isn’t going to feel so different for Bridget Moynahan after all, now that Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers. That’s right, Outsiders. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced on Sunday that he will be returning for his 23rd season in the NFL. The addition of Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, instantly makes Tampa Bay a Super Bowl contender. Not only are all of his teammates hyped for him to return, but so, too, is his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
NFL
Outsider.com

Meet Elon Musk’s 7 Kids: Here Are All of Their Names, Ages, and Mothers

Elon Musk is the father of seven kids. That’s right. The Telsa founder has had a number of relationships in his lifetime. Because of this, Elon Musk has seven kids to his name. But the businessman continues to do his work while tending to his kids’ needs. Let’s take a look at his children and their names, along with their mothers. We can start with the most recent child with his now-off-again partner Grimes.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

What Is Keanu Reeves’ Net Worth?

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved celebrities in all of Hollywood. That much is clear based on the star actor’s net worth. It proves that his fans don’t have a problem heading to the theater and buying a ticket to see his movies time and time again.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Fam
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Lukas Nelson Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Aunt Bobbie Nelson

On Sunday afternoon, American country rock star Lukas Nelson shared a touching tribute to his late aunt, Bobbie Nelson. Most of you Outsiders have heard the news of Bobbie Nelson’s passing by now. Bobbie Nelson was the older sister of Texas country music legend Willie Nelson. She had been hospitalized in recent weeks thanks to an undisclosed illness. According to the family, she passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

425K+
Followers
45K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy