SSM Combines Expertise with Core Values to Generate Prosperity for Both the Company and Its Employees

Scott T. Miller and Carolyn Rodino. Images via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy — the regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm with a location in West Chester — combines expertise with core values to foster growth and prosperity for the company and its employees.

Scott T. Miller and Carolyn Rodino are two of the many difference-makers at Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Teamwork, quality, and pride are values that Miller demonstrates every day as he helps clients achieve their goals and make their projects a reality. As Manager of Land Development Services, Miller is responsible for managing all phases of each project’s land development process.

His team’s multi-disciplinary expertise and broad knowledge of municipal and regulatory development procedures provide lasting value to clients. Having graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture, Miller has more than 35 years of land planning experience.

“Experience and teamwork are both key to performing with excellence,” he said. “When all members of our team combine their individual skills, we give clients a level of experience that goes beyond what any one of us could manage alone.

With a focus on protecting, developing, and managing water resources for future generations, Rodino, Manager of Water Resources, is passionate about supporting the firm’s slogan that “our work touches everyday life.” As a leader, she has a gift for providing encouragement and assistance to her team, preparing them for leadership roles in the future. Her ability to unite, inspire, and organize individuals into a successful project team results in projects and ideas moving forward.

Rodino’s technical experience includes watershed and regulatory assistance to drinking water systems and development of source water protection plans for water systems across Pennsylvania.

“Make a difference in your community by volunteering!” she said. “Working as a volunteer lets you practice leadership skills that you can polish for your work career.”