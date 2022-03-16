ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

SSM Combines Expertise with Core Values to Generate Prosperity for Both the Company and Its Employees

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u41D1_0egjwIRo00
Scott T. Miller and Carolyn Rodino.Images via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy — the regional engineering, environmental, and surveying firm with a location in West Chester — combines expertise with core values to foster growth and prosperity for the company and its employees.

Scott T. Miller and Carolyn Rodino are two of the many difference-makers at Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Teamwork, quality, and pride are values that Miller demonstrates every day as he helps clients achieve their goals and make their projects a reality. As Manager of Land Development Services, Miller is responsible for managing all phases of each project’s land development process.  

His team’s multi-disciplinary expertise and broad knowledge of municipal and regulatory development procedures provide lasting value to clients. Having graduated from Penn State with a bachelor’s degree in Landscape Architecture, Miller has more than 35 years of land planning experience.

“Experience and teamwork are both key to performing with excellence,” he said. “When all members of our team combine their individual skills, we give clients a level of experience that goes beyond what any one of us could manage alone.

With a focus on protecting, developing, and managing water resources for future generations, Rodino, Manager of Water Resources, is passionate about supporting the firm’s slogan that “our work touches everyday life.” As a leader, she has a gift for providing encouragement and assistance to her team, preparing them for leadership roles in the future. Her ability to unite, inspire, and organize individuals into a successful project team results in projects and ideas moving forward.

Rodino’s technical experience includes watershed and regulatory assistance to drinking water systems and development of source water protection plans for water systems across Pennsylvania. 

“Make a difference in your community by volunteering!” she said. “Working as a volunteer lets you practice leadership skills that you can polish for your work career.” 

Learn more about Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Images via Spotts, Stevens, and McCoy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
West Chester, PA
City
Stevens, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville-Based Hair-Care Brand Promotes Sustainability with Its 100-Percent-Natural Products

Anne Cheatham and Christine Martey-Ochola, owners of Coatesville-based Nuele Hair, combined their scientific backgrounds to create non-toxic, sustainable products that are 100 percent natural, writes Shaunice Ajiwe for Philadelphia magazine. “Ultra-clean hair products,” said Martey-Ochola. “They’re paraben-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free.”. The beauty line was launched in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Ssm#Water Quality#Land Development Services#Penn State#Landscape Architecture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – Penn State Great Valley

Located in Malvern, Penn State Great Valley is a special mission campus and graduate school of the Pennsylvania State University. Its academic programs include engineering, information science, MBA, data analytics, finance, and leadership. Associate Director of Graduate Student Recruitment. This position will oversee the recruitment of domestic and international students...
MALVERN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy