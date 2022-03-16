ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

PUMP PATROL: Average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey drops to $4.30, AAA says

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
The average price of a gallon of gas across New Jersey is $4.30, down two cents from Tuesday, according to AAA.

"Oh my gosh, two cents? That's like nothing," says Loretta Whetstone, of Plainfield. "I can't even believe it. The gas prices are too high. Way too high."

Analysts say it points to the fact that prices will continue creeping down. Just last week, a barrel of crude oil topped $130. Since then, the price has dipped below $100.

"I'm happy about that, but I think that it's kind of like what is there to be happy about?" says Andrew Ott, of Chatham. "We're paying $4.20 a gallon for gas."

But why aren’t we seeing the dramatic difference at the pump just yet?

Analysts say the penny price drop and its slow pace are due to the recent COVID-19 restrictions in China. As cases soar there, less people are going out - and China is the fastest growing consumer of crude oil in the world.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

