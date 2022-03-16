Shorewood shooting: Oswego man ID'd as person shot, killed by police officer outside hotel

The man a Shorewood police officer shot and killed Monday night has been identified as a 40-year-old from Oswego.

Will County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday that Jose DeJesus Hernandez requested an ambulance and then brandished a weapon, firing at officers, before he was fatally shot.

Shorewood officers responded just after 11:45 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn, 19747 NE Frontage Road, regarding a man requesting an ambulance in the rear of the parking lot, police said.

The officers found the man in a vehicle in the back of the parking lot, and when police approached him, he brandished a weapon, according to Shorewood police.

Officers took up a place of safety and tried to get the man to put the weapon down, police said.

After a short standoff, the man fired his weapon, and one Shorewood officer returned fire, hitting the man, according to police.

The man died from his wounds on the scene.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

The deadly police shooting was the second in the area that day.

In nearby Crest Hill, an officer shot and killed 30-year-old Matthew Parks after he reportedly stabbed a Crest Hill police officer in the leg with a knife.