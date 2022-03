The Dallas Mavericks continue to roll, winning eight of their last 10 games. That has them in fifth place in the West. On Saturday night, Luka Doncic and Co. will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on the road after a 10-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Spencer Dinwiddie, who came over to the Mavs at the trade deadline, has been a fantastic addition. But on the tail-end of a back-to-back, is Spencer Dinwiddie playing vs Hornets?

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO