Biden to respond to Zelenskyy address to Congress with promise of more military aid for Ukraine

By Brooke Singman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a virtual address to Congress Wednesday morning, and he is expected to again request a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Russia's brutal invasion of the country continues. While the White House has said a no-fly zone would be escalatory, President Biden...

Sergei Ivanov
Fox News

China's nuclear threats are following on the heels of Russia's threats and should be a US wake-up call

China’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday threatened to impose the "worst consequences" on countries helping Taiwan defend itself. "The Taiwan question is purely an internal affair of China, which brooks no outside interference," a ministry spokesperson told reporters. "No one and no force can stop the historical trend that China will solve the Taiwan question and realize a complete national reunification. To anyone who makes troubles on the Taiwan question: The higher you jump the harder you fall."
Fox News

Democrats 'don't believe America is worth defending' if invaded, polling shows: Chad Wolf

Former acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf exposed the left's anti-Americanism amid the Russia-Ukraine war Saturday on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country." CHAD WOLF: So what we saw in August was about 83 … billion dollars worth of equipment left in Afghanistan for the Taliban. And at the same time in July of last year, we heard Vladimir Putin talking about his plans for Ukraine. So if you're the Biden administration or the National Security Council, you're putting two [and] two together - you should be - and you should say, "Hey, some of this equipment that we no longer need, let's start moving that to Ukraine, where they can use it, and they would use it." But I think what this again signals is the … hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan that we saw. It wasn't planned, it wasn't coordinated. And in effect, we had to leave all of that equipment instead of giving it to our allies and others around the world that we knew could benefit from it at the end of the day.
