ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, PA

Malvern Woman Whose Skincare Products Made Her a Multimillionaire Has Died

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KTwng_0egjtbzI00
Tova Borgnine.Image via QVC.

Malvern resident Tova Borgnine, a Norwegian-born cosmetics maven and former QVC star, has died at 80, writes Penelope Green for The New York Times.

In addition to the fame she acquired for selling skincare products that made her a multimillionaire, she was also known as the fifth wife of actor Ernest Borgnine. 

When she was introduced to her future husband in 1971, Borgnine ran a makeup boutique that catered to Las Vegas showgirls. Their relationship began cautiously, as the two of them had multiple failed marriages behind them. However, there was no denying the connection, and they married in 1973.

In her book, Being Married Happily Forever: 22 Secrets, 12 Strategies, and 8 Compromises, Borgnine attributed the success of their marriage in part to them having separate successful careers. 

With her husband acting often, she became a serial beauty entrepreneur. She was one of the early QVC stars, having joined in 1991.

She sold her beauty line and perfume there for the next three decades. Later, she also added jewelry. Her pre-pandemic annual sales were between $15 million and $20 million. 

Read more about Tova Borgnine in The New York Times.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Beauty Entrepreneur Tova Borgnine Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Pioneering beauty entrepreneur Tova Borgnine, 80, died Feb. 26. Her passing was announced on Borgnine’s social media accounts. The cause of death is not known at this time.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Remembering the People We Lost in 2021 “With a halo of heaven, she captured our hearts, minds and senses giving us a signature that shared our beauty,” read the statement. “With an eye for detail and design her jewelry brought sparkle to each and every day. With her stories, we took a journey...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Malvern, PA
Lifestyle
City
Malvern, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Borgnine
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons & Partner Of 39 Years Grocery Shop After Selling Las Vegas Estate For $13M

Gene Simmons and his wife Shannon Tweed were photographed walking out of Erewhon Supermarket in L.A. with an abundance of groceries. Apparently celebrities are just like us! Gene Simmons, 72, and his wife Shannon Tweed, 64, went grocery shopping for themselves in L.A. on Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24). The couple, who have been together for nearly 40 years, were pictured walking out of Erewhon Supermarket with their purchases. Shannon pushed a cart filled with groceries towards their vehicle in the store’s parking lot, as her famous husband held one bag of groceries in his arms.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Heartbreak as deer-obsessed mum dies two days after her daughter organised a visit from a real-life Bambi: 'She was surrounded by love'

An Australian woman has lost her mother just two days after a video of the pair meeting a real-life Bambi for the first time went viral on Facebook. In an updated post to popular Facebook group The Kindness Pandemic Lisa McDonald, from Melbourne, said she 'wanted to say thank you' for the beautiful wishes she had received since posting the adorable video, and that it meant so much to her family.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Skincare Products#Las Vegas#Perfume#Malvern Woman#Norwegian#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
QVC
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy