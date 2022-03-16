ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

PREIT to Sell Exton Square Mall to Developer

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VxxFh_0egjsnl300
Image via Exton Square Mall

The Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is planning to sell Exton Square Mall as it tries to raise funds to pay down its debt and avoid being delisted from the NYSE, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

During a brief investor call on Tuesday reviewing the results from last year and the fourth quarter, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino listed properties and parcels that were already under agreement. One of them is the one-million-square-foot Exton Mall.

The property is currently 50-percent occupied and records sales of $283 a square foot. The Macy’s-anchored mall is also not considered a core property by PREIT.

It is expected that the sale will close within the following 90 days. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed and the buyer not identified, but Coradino did say the mall was being sold to a developer.

“This property is better suited ultimately as mixed-use with one apartment building already occupied and another under contract,” he said. “The sale will allow the buyer to fulfill that destiny.”

Read more about the sale in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

C&N to Relocate Its Paoli Office to Chesterbrook

C&N plans to relocate its office at 1500 East Lancaster Avenue in Paoli to 500 Chesterbrook Boulevard in Wayne. The relocation is expected to be complete this summer with an opening tentatively scheduled for mid-June. The 2,400-square-foot, free-standing branch will provide customers with improved convenience and easier accessibility. After renovations,...
PAOLI, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Exton, PA
Exton, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
VISTA.Today

United Way of Chester County Continues to Assist Mobile Home Owners File for Property Tax Reassessments

The United Way of Chester County is continuing its critical Mobile Home Tax Reassessment initiative and has an ambitious goal of completing 500 successful appeals this year. Partnering with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania and local food pantries, the Mobile Home Tax Reassessment program offers assistance to mobile home owners in Chester County to file property tax reassessment appeals. United Way of Chester County and its partners will do all the work and pay the fees on behalf of the homeowners in the program.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Wiser Wealth: The American Dream of Home Ownership Needs an Update

Fifty years ago it was legitimately possible for a single-income family to become homeowners as young adults. Here in 2022, even with two partners both bringing in a salary and no kids, owning a house is beyond the reach of many young adults. Inflation has been significant across the board, especially on real estate. But salary increases have not paralleled that change.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exton Square Mall#The Mall#Square Foot#Preit#Macy
VISTA.Today

West Chester May Soon Be Getting Another Park

The site of a proposed tree-lined park at the intersection of Gay and Adams streets in West Chester.Image via Bill Rettew, Daily Local News. The West Chester Planning Commission has unanimously voted to recommend to borough council the installation of a tree-lined linear park, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy