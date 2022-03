LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville during the Kentucky Derby Festival is as unique as it gets. It’s part of Kentuckiana’s DNA. “I hear so many of those fantastic stories,” Matt Gibson, KDF President and CEO, said. “It used to drive me crazy in high school and college when people would say ‘I can’t wait to get out of this town,’ and I would think ‘why would you want to leave this town?’”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO