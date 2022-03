Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report has always been all about creating an experience for the customer that epitomizes affordable luxury. From its Italian-inspired drink sizes to its seasonal menu rollouts, the brand knows how to woo its customer base. And despite an upcoming price hike, we're guessing that the brand will continue to enjoy its meteoric success. In the era of "treat yourself," the least we all deserve is a fancy coffee to get our day started. Right?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO