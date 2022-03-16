ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing shortages force SLC School District to ask for help in cafeteria

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District is dealing with a major staffing shortage and now they’re asking for businesses to help by volunteering to serve lunch.

The district says they are asking businesses to “Adopt a School” by helping out in the cafeteria.

Officials say the Child Nutrition Department is currently understaffed by at least 30 percent.

The Director for Salt Lake Education Foundation James Yapias said he’s never seen something like this.

Yapias said the district has had to make adjustments like offering less food options and serving lines. Sometimes schools have to send employees to other schools that are short-staffed.

While lunchtime varies by schools, the district said the earliest starting time would be 10:30 a.m. and the latest volunteers would need to be there is 1:45 p.m.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here .

