Scattered showers and cooler temps for the middle of our week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – It’s a wet start to our Wednesday in parts of the state!

A cold front trekked through Northern Utah last night and has moved onto Central and Southern Utah today. We’re facing scattered shower activity throughout the day as the chance for wet weather dwindles in northern Utah. The most organized precipitation was associated with the front, but showers and thunderstorms are possible. Valley rain will keep us unsettled, but snow will be likely in our central and southern mountains.





Both Cedar City and St. George will have a slight chance of seeing some rain, but the chance won’t be as high compared to the chance of rain tonight along the Wasatch Front. In terms of accumulations, this storm is not likely to produce anything significant. The northern mountains will likely pick up between 2-5″, mountain valleys could see anywhere from a trace-2″, and the central and southern mountains could pick up 1-4″. We may also hear some thunder and see some lightning in Southern Utah, with a general risk for thunderstorms issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Moisture will not be the only impact of this quick-moving system, we also get cooler air filtering in. Temperatures will run about 5-10 degrees cooler in most Utah cities today. The cooler air will hang around for St. Patrick’s Day, as high pressure settles back in, and it will come with sunshine. By the close of the workweek, temperatures will trend in an upward direction and we’ll jump above average for the start of the weekend. Saturday will bring more clouds and winds ahead of another approaching storm by Sunday. As this storm develops, we’ll keep you posted on precipitation potential!

Bottom Line? An unsettled Wednesday with valley rain and mountain snow for parts of the state.

