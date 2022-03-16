ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

There’s a push to get more electric school buses on the streets — moms are driving it

By Jessica Kutz
19thnews.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Cartwright School District purchased the first 84-seat electric school bus in Arizona, it was a satisfying day for moms like Erika Cortez, who spent months volunteering time to make that dream a reality. “It was very exciting to be part of this first electric school bus in...

19thnews.org

