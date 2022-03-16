There’s a push to get more electric school buses on the streets — moms are driving it

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a $6.8 million contract to buy eight electric buses to shuttle travelers at BWI Airport. The 40-foot, 24-seat buses will take travelers from airport parking lots to the airport terminal. The airport said the buses are manufactured by New Flyer of America Inc. “The purchase of electric buses is an important element of our statewide strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Maryland is investing in a future that serves the public with the latest technology and environmental responsibility.” The zero-emission buses are expected to be delivered to the airport in about a year, the airport said. “These innovative electric buses will reduce greenhouse emissions and operating costs, while also enhancing the passenger experience,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new buses represent an important step forward in our efforts to foster sustainability.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO