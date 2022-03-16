Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Upper Uwchlan Township in the fall. Image via Wikipedia.

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com.

Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

Chesterbrook occupies not only the top spot in the Keystone State but also the country. The CDP (census-designated place) offers residents a dense, suburban feel, and its presence within the award-winning Tredyffrin-Easttown Township makes it a great place to raise a family.

Berwyn, which boasts plenty of amenities that make the CDP attractive to retirees, is next at No. 11. East Whiteland Township and Upper Uwchlan Township follow closely behind at Nos. 14 and 15, respectively.

Exton and Devon occupy Nos. 20 and 21, respectively, and the list is rounded out by East Marlborough Township at No. 24 and Birmingham Township at No. 25.