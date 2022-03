It is Pi Day, yes that crazy numerical number we all love 3.14. To be honest I still have no idea what exactly Pi means or does lol Math was always my weakness I always struggled with arithmetic in school. I consider myself more a wordsmith that an numbers guy and if you saw my old report cards you’d understand that. That being said I will switch gears from numbers to food and the kind of “pie” I enjoy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO