No plans at this stage for French President Macron traveling to Ukraine

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - There are no plans at this stage for French President Emmanuel Macron to travel to Ukraine, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

A trip can be envisaged as soon as a visit appears useful to resolve the crisis, Attal told a news conference following a cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon ; editing by Tassilo Hummel

