World

UK's Johnson lands in Saudi Arabia - state news agency

By Reuters
 3 days ago
DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

Johnson is on a visit to the Gulf as part of efforts to secure more oil supplies and increase pressure on President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story corrects day of the week in first paragraph)

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

